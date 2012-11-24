版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 25日 星期日 02:23 BJT

Egyptian judges announce strike in protest at Mursi decree

CAIRO Nov 24 The body representing Egypt's judges called on Saturday for an immediate strike in all courts and prosecutors offices in protest against President Mohamed Mursi's decree expanding his powers.

At a meeting in Cairo, the Judges Club called on Mursi to retract the decree and to reinstate Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, the Hosni Mubarak-era prosecutor general who was sacked as part of the decision unveiled on Thursday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐