Egyptian judges announce strike in protest at Mursi decree

BRIEF-U.S. Concrete posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.82/shr from continuing operations
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
CAIRO Nov 24 The body representing Egypt's judges called on Saturday for an immediate strike in all courts and prosecutors offices in protest against President Mohamed Mursi's decree expanding his powers.
At a meeting in Cairo, the Judges Club called on Mursi to retract the decree and to reinstate Abdel Maguid Mahmoud, the Hosni Mubarak-era prosecutor general who was sacked as part of the decision unveiled on Thursday.
* U.S. Concrete announces its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Corindus Vascular Robotics announces private placement for $45 million
* Shell Midstream Partners Lp - on february 27, 2017, co entered into a $600.0 million loan facility agreement with Shell Treasury Center