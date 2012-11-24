版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 24日 星期六 19:57 BJT

Egypt's judicial authority condemns sweeping powers for Mursi

CAIRO Nov 24 Egypt's highest judicial authority said a decree granting President Mohamed Mursi sweeping new powers marked an "unprecedented attack" on the independence of the judiciary, the state news agency reported.

At an emergency meeting called to discuss the decree issued by Mursi on Thursday, the Supreme Judicial Council urged "the president of the republic to distance this decree from everything that violates the judicial authority".

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐