2012年 11月 27日

Mursi optimistic Egypt will overcome crisis - spokesman

CAIRO Nov 26 President Mohamed Mursi is "very optimistic" that Egyptians will overcome the country's political crisis, his spokesman said on Monday, referring to a dispute over a presidential decree that extended Mursi's powers.

The move set off violent protests recalling the popular revolution last year that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak and led to the rise of Mursi's Islamist movement.

"President Mursi is very optimistic that Egyptians will overcome this challenge as they have overcome other challenges," presidential spokesman Yasser Ali told reporters, shortly before the president was due to meet judges to try to defuse the row.

