2012年 11月 23日

Police fire teargas on edge of Cairo's Tahrir

CAIRO Nov 23 Police fired teargas at protestors on the edge of Cairo's Tahrir Square on Friday where thousands of people were demonstrating against President Mohamed Mursi.

The teargas was fired in a street leading off Tahrir towards the cabinet and parliament buildings, with some canisters landing on the edge of the square, a witness said. Some protestors lit small fires in the street.

