Dozens of Egyptians protest against Islamist president

CAIRO Aug 24 Dozens of Egyptians protested
against President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo on Friday, seeking to
challenge the Islamist president and his Muslim Brotherhood
group on the street less than two months into his rule with a
first test of his popularity.
Activists behind Friday's call to protest accuse Mursi of
seeking to monopolise power after he wrested back prerogatives
in August that the military council, which had ruled Egypt for a
year and a half, had sought to retain for itself.
"Wake up Egyptian people. Don't fall for the Brotherhood,"
said Mahmoud, in his 50s, addressing about 200 people in Tahrir
Square, the heart of Cairo where protests brought down President
Hosni Mubarak in February last year.
With the intense summer heat, protests tend to gather pace
later in the day.
"Egypt is for all Egyptians, not only one group," said
Mahmoud, who only gave his first name, as he stood on a
motorbike in the square where traffic was flowing through.
The protest organisers, among them opposition politician
Mohamed Abou Hamed, also want a probe into the funding of the
Brotherhood, repressed by Mubarak during his 30-year rule but
which has dominated the political scene since he was toppled.
In a morning headline ahead of the protests that had been
trailed for a few weeks, the independent daily Al Masry Al Youm
called the demonstration "the first test for Mursi".
But several liberal groups that are usually critical of the
Brotherhood have not backed the protest. Among those staying
away is April 6 youth movement, which had helped galvanise the
street against Mubarak in 2011.
The protest organisers, who had named several gathering
points, had said they planned to march towards the presidential
palace to demand the resignation of Mursi, who was sworn in on
June 30, becoming Egypt's first president who was not drawn from
the top ranks of the military.
Security officials said it would protect peaceful protests
but would act firmly against any lawbreakers after reports in
the press and speculation on social media suggested protesters
could target premises of the Brotherhood and its political
party.
The Facebook page calling for the protest said it would be
"peaceful" and those involved would not resort to violence.
Mursi, propelled to the presidency by the well-organised
Brotherhood, has formally resigned from the group saying he
wanted to represent the whole nation in office.