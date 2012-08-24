UPDATE 5-Scuffles as Egyptians challenge Islamist president

* Opponents say Mursi wants to monopolise power
CAIRO, Aug 24 Opponents of Egypt's president
scuffled with his supporters on Friday at a demonstration that
was billed as a test of Mohamed Mursi's popularity on the street
but which managed to muster only modest numbers against his
rule.
After months of turmoil, Egypt's streets have become calmer
since Mursi's June election that ended 60 years of rule by
military men, a relief to Egyptians and the West, wary of
instability in a nation that has a peace treaty with Israel.
But the president now faces the giant task of rebuilding a
shattered economy and delivering better living standards to a
nation of 82 million where swathes still live in dire poverty.
Egyptians had worried that Friday's protest against Mursi
and his Muslim Brotherhood, flagged for several weeks, could
turn violent and security was tight around the presidential
palace and some other sites.
"Wake up Egyptian people. Don't fall for the Brotherhood,"
said Mahmoud, in his 50s, addressing about 200 people in Cairo's
Tahrir Square. "Egypt is for all Egyptians, not only one group."
Rival groups of youths in the square hurled stones and
bottles at each other, staging running battles in side streets.
Some wielded sticks and charged opponents.
Dozens more scuffled in Ismailiya, east of Cairo, and in the
northern city of Alexandria, where some vehicles had glass
broken and sounds of shots were heard, witnesses said.
But there were quieter scenes in other areas of Cairo where
most of Mursi's opponents gathered.
Total numbers across the capital and elsewhere were
relatively modest, reaching around 2,000 rather than the sea of
people who turned out to unseat Hosni Mubarak or who have
gathered in other demonstrations since then.
Several liberal groups usually critical of the Brotherhood
stayed away, including the April 6 youth movement that
galvanised protests to oust Mubarak last year. Some said Mursi
could not be judged just two months into office.
Activists behind the protest accused Mursi of seeking to
monopolise power after he wrested back prerogatives in August
that the military council, which had ruled Egypt for a year and
a half after Mubarak's fall, had sought to retain for itself.
Yet, many now say it is time for the ballot box not the
street to determine Egypt's future.
POLICE CORDON
"Respectable democratic countries elect a leader and then
give him time to prove himself," said Sabr Salah, 47, despite
not being a Mursi backer. "We must give Mursi a chance because
he won the election. We can vote him out again next time."
Violence in Tahrir flared when witnesses heard shots. The
Health Ministry reported that five people had been wounded in
Tahrir, the state news agency said. The agency also reported a
doctor at a temporary clinic in Tahrir saying he had treated
four people including three with gunshot wounds who were taken
to hospital nearby.
Elsewhere, police set up a cordon around the presidential
palace to protect it from protesters who had gathered there. The
army blocked a road to the Defence Ministry, where protesters
and troops have clashed this year.
"We must call for a revolution against the Brotherhood,"
said Maha Salem, wearing a Muslim veil, at a protest near
Cairo's Nasser City. "They want to take over the country for
themselves. Egypt is a civilian state not an Islamist one."
The organisers, among them opposition politician Mohamed
Abou Hamed, want an investigation into the funding of the
Brotherhood, repressed by Mubarak during his 30-year rule but
which has dominated the political scene since he was toppled.
In a morning headline, the daily Al Masry Al Youm called the
demonstration "the first test for Mursi", who was sworn in on
June 30 as Egypt's first president not drawn from army ranks.
April 6 said in a statement before the protest that it
disagreed with the Brotherhood on many issues but added: "Does
all that and more push us to issue a judgement now to burn the
group's members or premises and exile them from the country?"
Ahmed Said, head of the Free Egyptians, another liberal
group that stayed away, wrote on Facebook: "Those who want to
bring down the Brotherhood should bring them down via
elections."
Though some say he deserves more time, Mursi has still drawn
criticism, including accusations that he has sought to muzzle
the media. Two journalists face charges of insulting him.
Yet, some liberals back Mursi's early moves, such as his
Aug. 12 decision to dismiss top generals - who were seen as
obstructing civilian rule - as well as his decision to cancel a
decree that had given the army legislative power in the absence
of the parliament, that the generals had dissolved based on a
court order.