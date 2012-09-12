Four held over assault on U.S. embassy in Cairo

CAIRO, Sept 12 Egypt has arrested four people for breaching the U.S. embassy in Cairo during a demonstration over a film that was deemed insulting to the Prophet Mohammad and which protesters blamed on the United States, the state news agency said on Wednesday.

It said the four people were transferred to the prosecutor's office, adding that security forces were still searching for others who scaled the walls of the U.S. mission. Some of those who illegally entered the compound had torn down the U.S. flag.