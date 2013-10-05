版本:
Egypt warns against anti-army protests

CAIRO Oct 5 Anyone who protests against the Egyptian army on Sunday, when the country celebrates the anniversary of an attack on Israel forces during the 1973 war, will be regarded as agents of foreign countries, the presidential spokesman said on Saturday.

The spokeman, Ahmed al-Muslimani, was speaking to the state news agency in anticipation of demonstrations by the Muslim Brotherhood, which is opposed to the army-backed government.

