UPDATE 6-Egyptian students protest after Brotherhood leader arrested

* Brotherhood leader arrested in crackdown
* Mursi to go on trial
* Crackdown weakens Brotherhood
By Hadeel Al Shalchi
CAIRO, Oct 30 Egyptian police fired teargas at
protesting students at Cairo's al-Azhar university on Wednesday
hours after authorities announced the detention of Muslim
Brotherhood leader Essam El-Erian, part of a crackdown against
the Islamist movement.
Erian, deputy leader of the Brotherhood's Freedom and
Justice party, was taken into custody from a residence in New
Cairo, a suburb on the outskirts of the capital, where he had
been in hiding, an interior ministry source told Reuters.
At the al-Azhar university's main campus, students smashed
windows, hurled chairs and covered walls of an administrative
building with graffiti.
"Sisi is a dog. Down, down with the lord of the army," one
protester scribbled, referring to army chief General Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi, who led the overthrow of Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi in July.
One police officer yelled: "Arrest anyone you see. Bring me
those kids. If you see anyone just arrest them right away." Over
20 students were arrested, according to two security sources.
Students at Egypt's top institution for Islamic teachings
have demonstrated for weeks in support of Mursi, who was toppled
by the army after mass protests against his rule.
The deputy prime minister said in a statement that the
government was committed to reconciliation. He accused the
Brotherhood of undermining efforts to resolve political turmoil.
"Those who are until now rejecting or stalling any
understandings aimed at achieving reconciliation and stability
for the Egyptian people are the leaders of the Muslim
Brotherhood," Ziad Bahaa El-Din said.
Brotherhood officials, of whom many are either jailed or on
the run, were not immediately available for comment.
Many Brotherhood leaders have been detained since the
overthrow of Mursi, Egypt's first freely elected president. He,
Erian and 13 other Brotherhood leaders are expected to go on
trial on Monday on charges of inciting violence.
The charges relate to the deaths of about a dozen people in
clashes outside the presidential palace last December after
Mursi enraged protesters with a decree expanding his powers.
The trial of three senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders on
charges of inciting violence was halted on Tuesday after the
judge withdrew from the case.
Although he did not spell out his reasons, in similar
situations in the past judges have complained there was a lack
of evidence, procedures were illegal or that the cases were
politically motivated.
The trials are likely to create more upheaval in Egypt, the
most populous Arab nation, which controls the Suez Canal, a
vital global trade route.
TURMOIL
The Brotherhood, which demands Mursi's reinstatement,
accuses the army of staging a coup that sabotaged democratic
gains made since a popular uprising toppled autocrat Hosni
Mubarak in 2011.
At least 1,000 people, including members of the security
forces, were killed in the violence that followed Mursi's
overthrow. Hundreds of his supporters died when police forces
stormed two protest camps on Aug. 14.
An Egyptian court in September banned the Muslim Brotherhood
and seized their funds to try to crush the movement, which the
government accuses of inciting violence and terrorism.
The Brotherhood's discipline and hierarchy helped it win
elections after the revolt that toppled Mubarak, eventually
propelling Mursi into power.
Now the army-led government and its supporters regard the
Brotherhood as a terrorist group and enemy of the state.
The Brotherhood says it is committed to peaceful protest.
Although it has said it will carry on with protests until the
army-backed government falls, the demonstrations are smaller and
shorter than ones staged when Mursi was first deposed.
Islamists appear to have adopted a policy of choosing
sensitive sites like Al-Azhar to air their views instead of
taking to the streets in big numbers.
Critics of the government - which has announced a road map
leading to new elections - say it is becoming more
authoritarian, stifling dissent and limiting freedom of speech.