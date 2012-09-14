版本:
2012年 9月 14日

Egyptians clash with police blocking their way to U.S. embassy

CAIRO, Sept 14 Egyptian protesters angry at a film offending Prophet Mohammad hurled stones on Friday at a line of police in Cairo blocking their way to the U.S. embassy, which was attacked earlier this week.

Police in riot gear fired tear gas and threw stones back at the demonstrators. A burnt-out car was overturned in the middle of the street which leads to the fortified embassy from Tahrir Square.

