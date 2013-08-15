GM halts production at Egyptian car plant

BRIEF-Largo sees production of up to 840 tonnes per month starting as early as May 2017
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
HAMBURG Aug 15 General Motors said on Thursday it had ceased production at its Egyptian assembly plant outside of Cairo and shut its local office after deadly clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted president Mohamed Mursi.
Daimler's Mercedes also operates an assembly plant in the city close to Cairo, called 6th of October City.
* Largo provides operational update and announces new term loan
April 12 Staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) on Wednesday filed a statement of allegations accusing former Aston Hill Financial Inc executives of securities law violations in connection with a leaked takeover offer in 2014 by online gambling company Amaya Inc.
* Pyongyang tells reporters to prepare for "big, important" event