2013年 8月 15日

GM halts production at Egyptian car plant

HAMBURG Aug 15 General Motors said on Thursday it had ceased production at its Egyptian assembly plant outside of Cairo and shut its local office after deadly clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted president Mohamed Mursi.

Daimler's Mercedes also operates an assembly plant in the city close to Cairo, called 6th of October City.
