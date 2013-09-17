Gunmen kill Egyptian army officer in Nile Delta

CAIRO, Sept 17 Gunmen killed an Egyptian
military officer and wounded three soldiers in an attack on an
army vehicle northeast of Cairo on Tuesday, security sources
said, raising concerns that an Islamist insurgency is spreading
beyond the Sinai.
The number of militant attacks has risen since the army
deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood on
July 3. Most of the attacks on the army have been limited to the
relatively lawless Sinai. Tuesday's attack took place in Sharkia
province in the Nile Delta.