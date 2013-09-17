UPDATE 2-Gunmen kill Egyptian army officer and soldier in Nile Delta

By Michael Georgy
CAIRO, Sept 17 Gunmen killed an Egyptian
military officer and a soldier in an attack on an army vehicle
northeast of Cairo on Tuesday, security sources said, raising
concerns that an Islamist insurgency is taking hold beyond the
Sinai.
The number of militant attacks has risen since the army
deposed President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood on
July 3, following mass protests against his rule.
Most of the attacks on the army have been limited to the
relatively lawless Sinai, near Israel and the Gaza Strip, which
is ruled by Hamas, an offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood.
Tuesday's attack, which also wounded an army officer and a
soldier, took place in Sharkia province in the Nile Delta. The
assailants, who were in a vehicle, opened fire with automatic
weapons, security officials said.
The army-backed government has been trying to restore
security and create a sense of normality to bring back foreign
investors and tourists to a country gripped by political
upheaval since a revolt toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011.
The Muslim Brotherhood emerged from the shadows to win
elections, but millions of Egyptians became disillusioned with
Mursi for giving himself sweeping powers and mismanaging the
economy.
Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who ousted Mursi,
has emerged as the most popular figure in Egypt, a strategic
U.S. ally, and his promises to fight terrorism have won over
many Egyptians, who long for stability.
Separately, one man was killed in clashes between supporters
of Mursi and unknown people in the Suez Canal city of Port Said
where rocks were thrown and machine guns and bird-shot were
used, medical and security sources said.
More than 100 members of the security forces have been
killed in almost daily attacks in the Sinai since Mursi was
toppled, some involving rockets. On Aug. 31, rocket-propelled
grenades were fired at a vessel passing through the Suez Canal.
The most spectacular operation so far was a suicide car
bombing that hit Interior Minister Mohamed Ibrahim's convoy in
Cairo two weeks ago.
STATE OF EMERGENCY
Authorities have extended a state of emergency and imposed
an overnight curfew to fight what they call terrorism, a
reference to the Brotherhood and other Islamist groups.
Police arrested Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad
on Tuesday, security officials said, the latest high-profile
detention in the crackdown on the Islamist movement.
Haddad was detained with two other Brotherhood officials in
an apartment in Cairo. He served as chief of staff to deputy
Brotherhood leader Khairat El-Shater and is the son of Essam
El-Haddad, an aide to deposed Islamist president Mohamed Mursi.
Haddad, the Brotherhood's main point of contact with
international media before the crackdown, is charged with
inciting the killing of protesters.
Many of the Brotherhood's top leaders have been detained on
similar charges since Mursi was deposed, triggering the worst
spasm of violence in Egypt's modern history.
At least a thousand people have been killed since then, most
of them Mursi supporters, but also scores of members of the
security forces.
Mursi, who is being held at an undisclosed location, has
himself been charged with inciting killing and violence. Besides
Mursi, the Brotherhood's three top leaders are also in jail,
together with the head of its political party. It is the
toughest crackdown in decades on a group that has been repressed
by successive military governments.
A court also upheld an order from the prosecutor's office
freezing the assets of 25 leading members of the Brotherhood and
allied Islamist parties.
Haddad was arrested together with Hossam Abu Bakr, a
provincial governor under Mursi, and Mahmoud Abu Zeid, a member
of the group's executive board.
The pressure on the Brotherhood shows no sign of easing. A
military court jailed three members for two years on charges of
inciting violence, security officials said.