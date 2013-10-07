UPDATE 4-Grenades fired in Cairo, troops killed near Suez Canal after protesters die

* Six soldiers killed, grenades fired at satellites
* Army chief says he told Mursi in February he had failed
* Turmoil hammers tourism
* More protests expected this week
By Shadia Nasralla and Yara Bayoumy
CAIRO, Oct 7 Suspected militants killed six
Egyptian soldiers near the Suez Canal and fired rocket-propelled
grenades at a state satellite station in Cairo on Monday,
suggesting an Islamist insurgency was gathering pace three
months after an army takeover.
Dozens of supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood were killed
in clashes with security forces and political opponents on
Sunday, one of the bloodiest days since the military deposed
Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.
The death toll from that day's violence across the country
rose to 53, state media said, with 271 people wounded.
The Brotherhood denies the military's charges that it
incites violence and says it has nothing to do with militant
activity, but further confrontations may shake Egypt this week,
with Mursi's supporters calling for further protests this week.
They are likely to be angered by the publication of an
interview with Egypt's army chief on Monday in which he said he
told Mursi as long ago as February he had failed as president.
Sunday's clashes took place on the anniversary of the 1973
war with Israel - meant to have been a day of national
celebration. The countries signed a peace agreement in 1979.
Authorities had warned that anyone protesting against the
army during the anniversary would be regarded as an agent of
foreign powers, not an activist - a hardening of language that
suggested authorities would take a tougher line.
The Muslim Brotherhood accused the army of staging a coup
and working with security forces to eliminate the group through
violence and arrests, allegations the military denies.
Sinai-based militants have stepped up attacks on the
security forces since the army takeover and assaults like that
in Cairo's Maadi suburb fuel fears of an Islamist insurgency
like one in the 1990s crushed by then President Hosni Mubarak.
Two people were wounded in the attack on the state-owned
satellite station while medical sources said three were killed
and 48 injured in a blast near a state security building in
South Sinai. A witness said it was caused by a car bomb.
"Unidentified people opened fire on a satellite receiver
station in the neighbourhood of Maadi in Cairo," the Ministry of
Interior said in a statement. Security sources said assailants
fired two rocket-propelled grenades at the site.
Security sources said gunmen opened fire on the soldiers in
Ismailia while they were sitting in a car at a checkpoint near
the city on the Canal, a vital global trade route.
TOURISM HIT
Traffic flowed freely in the centre of Cairo where Sunday's
clashes had taken place and state radio said security forces
were in control of the country.
But attacks in Cairo like Monday's on the satellite station
could do further damage to Egypt's vital tourism industry.
David Hartwell, a Middle East analyst at IHS Jane's, said
more explosive devices seemed to be being used in the capital.
"It suggests that Sinai groups are infiltrating in greater
numbers in to northern Egypt," he said. "Either these groups are
expanding out of Sinai, he said, "or the capabilities that they
have is being used by other groups that may or not be affiliated
with the Brotherhood."
Army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has promised a
political roadmap that would lead Egypt to free and fair
elections, said in the interview published on Monday that
Egypt's interests differed from those of the Brotherhood.
"I told Mursi in February you failed and your project is
finished," privately-owned newspaper al-Masry al-Youm quoted
Sisi as saying.
Militant attacks, including a failed assassination attempt
on the interior minister in Cairo in September, are deepening
uncertainty in Egypt along with the power struggle between the
Brotherhood and the army-backed government.
Neither side seems willing to pursue reconciliation, raising
the possibility of protracted tensions in U.S. ally Egypt.
Almost daily attacks by al Qaeda-inspired militants in the
Sinai have killed more than 100 members of the security forces
since early July, the army spokesman said on Sept. 15.
Security forces smashed pro-Mursi protest camps in Cairo on
Aug. 14, killing hundreds of people. In an ensuing crackdown,
many Muslim Brotherhood leaders were arrested in an attempt to
decapitate Egypt's oldest Islamist movement.
The Brotherhood, which had proven highly resilient after
previous crackdowns, has embarked on a strategy of staging
smaller protests to avoid action by security forces.
Sisi denied Brotherhood allegations that the army had
intended to remove Mursi through a coup, saying it had only
responded to the will of the people.
Before Mursi's overthrow, Egyptians disillusioned with his
year-long rule had held huge rallies demanding that he quit.
Last month, a court banned the Brotherhood and froze its
assets, pushing the group, which had dominated elections held in
Egypt after Mubarak's fall in 2011, further into the cold.
OPPOSING VOICES
For many of its supporters, who helped give Mursi 25 percent
in the first round of last year's presidential vote, there is no
going back on that electoral success. Yet many other Egyptians
are only too glad to turn their backs on the Islamists.
"We will not give up. It's either victory or martyrdom for
us," said Rami Hammam, a 33-year-old engineer after a
pro-Brotherhood rally in Cairo on Sunday. "We want to send a
message to the army that the will of the people is above
anything else."
While deadly clashes broke out between security forces and
marchers, a few streets away thousands of people were chanting
Sisi's name in Tahrir Square during festivities glorying in the
army on the 40th anniversary of its last attack on Israel.
"I love my country and I want to salute my army. There's no
difference between the army of 1973 and the army of 2013," said
Ola Sakr, a 25-year-old computer programmer, adding that the
Brotherhood was wrong to try and interrupt the celebrations.
Throughout Sunday, state television broadcast ceremonies
marking the anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, which ultimately
led to Egypt regaining the Sinai in a U.S.-brokered peace
treaty. Dance displays, light shows and songs regaled General
Sisi while the main media gave little coverage to the protests.
Many Egyptians, not motivated to demonstrate their love for
the armed forces, have nonetheless welcomed relative stability
since the military takeover and show little sympathy for the
troubles of the Islamist movement which tried to govern them.
As bloodied supporters of Mursi were being rushed to an
ill-equipped suburban hospital, people in the neighbourhood were
smoking water pipes on sidewalks, willing on Cairo's Al Ahly in
an African Champions League soccer semifinal in Cameroon.
Surveying the wreckage left by street fighting, with tear
gas still on the air and security forces on guard, Sami Afifi, a
53-year-old driver, said the Brotherhood had to back down:
"The Brotherhood can't keep doing this. We want stability.
We want people to work," he said, as army helicopters trailing
national flags flew in formation overhead. "When I see the
clashes it makes me want to join the army and cheer them on."