Egypt oilfields still open but companies on alert

LONDON Aug 15 Egyptian oil and gas production
by major companies including BP and BG has been
unaffected by the crisis in Egypt, although Royal Dutch Shell
has closed its office for the next few days and
restricted business travel there.
"Operations and production are unaffected. We are monitoring
the security situation in the (urban) areas where we have
offices. All our people are safe and accounted for," a BP
spokesman said after at least 525 people were killed in a
security crackdown. .
Egypt produces around 728,000 barrels of oil a day, about
0.9 percent of global output, and 60.9 billion cubic metres of
gas, 1.8 percent of world supply.
BP produces about 15 percent of that oil and over 30 percent
of the gas along with its partners, which include Shell.
"To ensure the safety and security of our staff, Shell
offices in Egypt are closed for business today and into the
weekend, and business travel into the country has been
restricted. We will continue to monitor the situation in Egypt,"
a Shell spokesman said in a statement.
A spokesman for BG, whose offshore liquefied natural
gas (LNG) operations in Egypt account for about a fifth of its
total production, said there was no change to report and that
all its people were safe and accounted for. The company already
in July pulled out 100 expatriate staff and dependents.