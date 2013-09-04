U.S. faces substantial losses if Egypt aid halted -official

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 The U.S. government faces
billions of dollars in potential costs if it decides to cancel
foreign military aid to Egypt, a senior Pentagon official told
Reuters on Wednesday.
Richard Genaille, deputy director of the Pentagon's Defense
Security Cooperation Agency, said he hoped the Obama
administration reached a decision soon on whether to continue
$1.23 billion in U.S. military assistance to Egypt, given the
large number of weapons shipments in the pipeline.
"We're kind of antsy about that," Genaille said after a
speech at the ComDef industry conference in Washington. "There's
a whole bunch of contracts out there. The bills keep coming in
and we've got to be able to pay them somehow otherwise we go in
default."
Washington is reviewing the U.S. military aid to Egypt and
an additional $241 million in economic aid after the country's
military ousted the Muslim Brotherhood-backed government on July
3 and then cracked down on protesters last month.
Washington has already halted deliveries of four F-16
fighters built by Lockheed Martin Corp, and must decide
soon on several other large weapons shipments, according to U.S.
government officials. Some smaller items covered by the foreign
military assistance have been allowed to proceed.
Funding for the weapons sales must be finalized or
"obligated" by Sept. 30, when the U.S. government's 2013 fiscal
year ends, or the funds will revert to the U.S. Treasury,
officials say.
"We're kind of hoping that sometime pretty soon they'll make
a decision one way or another - either we terminate or they
actually give us some more of the Egyptian (foreign military
funding) so we can pay the bills," Genaille said.
He said the administration was trying to sort through the
potential costs associated with terminating contracts, but the
amount would be "substantial - in the billions."
Other U.S. officials have said potential costs of ending the
contracts can include penalty payments the U.S. government would
be liable to pay to the defense contractors for cancelling them
as well as the costs associated with winding down the programs.
When the Obama administration decided last year to continue
military aid to Egypt despite its failure to meet pro-democracy
goals, U.S. officials cited as one of their reasons the fact
that the termination costs could have exceeded $2 billion.
The U.S. government's foreign military sales contracts with
Egypt include a clause that requires the Egyptian government to
accept responsibility for the cost of those weapons even if it
does not receive U.S. foreign military funding.
Despite that, analysts and former senior officials have said
the U.S. government could face $2 billion to $3 billion in bills
if it terminates aid to Egypt completely.