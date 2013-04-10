UPDATE 1-Qatar PM promises $3 bln more aid to Egypt

DOHA, April 10 The Qatari government has agreed
to provide an additional $3 billion of aid to Egypt, Qatar's
Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani said on
Wednesday.
"We reached an agreement to add more bonds from the Qatari
government in the amount of $3 billion. During the coming days,
we will discuss the details of issuing those bonds," Sheikh
Hamad told a joint news conference with Egyptian Prime Minister
Hisham Kandil.
He did not clarify the way in which the aid would be
structured. Kandil told the news conference that the aid would
be in the form of "bond deposits", also without elaborating.
Sheikh Hamad said Qatar would supply natural gas to Egypt in
the summer when it was needed. "We also discussed projects that
we agreed on four or five years ago, especially in iron and
steel," he said.
Qatar did not ask Egypt for anything in return for its
latest aid, Sheikh Hamad added.
The gas-rich Gulf state has already provided Cairo with $5
billion in loans and grants since Egypt's Islamist President
Mohamed Mursi was elected last year.
But there have been signs of disagreement in recent months;
for example, Egypt's financial regulator is holding up a
proposed joint venture between QInvest, majority owned by Qatar
Islamic Bank, and Egypt's EFG Hermes, a
leading Middle East investment bank.
Kandil told the news conference that Egypt's relations with
Qatar were fine and that media reports of tensions were wrong.
The two leaders did not mention the QInvest deal during their
appearance.
The visit by Kandil to Doha follows three days of
preparatory meetings by Egyptian central bank governor Hisham
Ramez in Qatar.