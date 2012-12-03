UPDATE 1-Egypt judicial council to oversee referendum -Mursi aide

CAIRO Dec 3 Egypt's Supreme Judicial Council has agreed to oversee a Dec. 15 referendum on the draft constitution, a legal aide to President Mohamed Mursi said on Monday, a day after a judiciary group urged members not to oversee it.

There was no immediate comment from the judicial council.

"The Supreme Judicial Council has met and agreed to delegate judges to oversee the constitutional referendum," Mohamed Gadallah, the legal adviser to Mursi, told Reuters. About 10,000 members of the judiciary are needed to monitor it, he said.

The Judges' Club, a society representing members of the judiciary across the country, on Sunday urged its members not to preside over the referendum after Mursi ignited popular unrest by issuing a decree that temporarily expanded his powers.

The Club had strongly condemned the Nov. 22 decree issued by Mursi, which also shielded his decisions from judicial review.