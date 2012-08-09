版本:
Egyptian police clash with armed men in north Sinai - TV

CAIRO Aug 9 Egyptian police clashed with armed men in northern Sinai's main town al-Arish, state television reported on Thursday, a day after security forces began a crackdown on Islamist militants in the region.

"Clashes resumed between armed men and police forces in front of police station number two in al-Arish," Nile News television reported, citing its correspondent there.

