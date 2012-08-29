UPDATE 1-Egypt broadens Sinai campaign against militants

* Israeli officials fret over heavy armour in Sinai
* Mursi says Sinai campaign not a threat to other states
* Sinai lawlessness gives militants a foothold
By Marwa Awad
CAIRO, Aug 29 Egypt's military said on Wednesday
it would broaden its offensive against militants in the Sinai
Peninsula, a campaign that has raised concerns in Israel about
the movement of heavy armour into the area near its border.
After militants attacked and killed 16 border guards on Aug.
5, Egypt launched an operation using the army and police to raid
militant hideouts, arrest suspects and seize weapons, including
rockets and other arms, that are rife in the area.
Disorder has spread in Sinai since former President Hosni
Mubarak's overthrow last year. Analysts say Islamists with
possible links to al Qaeda have gained a foothold. This has
alarmed Israel.
Israeli officials have privately voiced concerns about heavy
equipment being sent to areas where there are restrictions on
weapon deployments under a 1979 peace treaty.
Egypt has sent hundreds of troops, along with tanks,
armoured vehicles and helicopters into the North Sinai region
since the start of military operations there on Aug.8.
Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi told Reuters on Monday in
his first interview with international media that Egypt was
committed to all treaties and, without naming Israel, said no
other states should worry about its actions in Sinai.
"As of the morning of Aug. 29, in continuation of the
military operation, there will be a redeployment of forces in
various locations in Sinai to complete the hunt for terrorist
elements," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
A military source told Reuters this would involve spreading
security forces over a wider area to root out militants.
The campaign is led by the defence minister and head of the
armed forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, appointed by Mursi
in a shake-up of the military top brass on Aug. 12. The Islamist
president has promised to restore order.
Sisi briefed Mursi on the Sinai operation on Monday.
The ministry statement on its website said 11 militants had
been killed and 23 arrested in the campaign. It said 11 vehicles
had been seized, along with ammunition, including five boxes of
Israeli-made ammunition, but did not give details.
WEAPONS SMUGGLING
The 1979 peace treaty limits the military presence in the
desert peninsula though in recent years Israel has agreed to
allow Egypt to deploy more forces there to stem weapons
smuggling by Palestinian gunmen and crime.
An Egyptian security source said on Wednesday tanks were
being withdrawn from the border area in a move that could calm
Israel's concerns. Three other security sources confirmed this
and said the tanks were being moved to another part of Sinai,
without giving further details.
No one had yet claimed responsibility for the killing of the
border guards. But a Sinai-based Islamist militant organisation,
the Salafi Jihadi Group - which denies any involvement in the
attack - warned the Egyptian army last week that the crackdown
would force it to fight back.
Leaders of the Cairo-based Jihad Group, which fought against
Mubarak but has since renounced violence, met earlier in the
week in Sinai with members of the Salafi Jihadi Group in an
attempt to defuse tensions.
"We went to prevent a new rivalry with the state," said
Magdy Salem, a member of the Cairo group. He said the visit was
approved by Mursi.
The unrest has occurred mainly in North Sinai, where many
people have guns and where Bedouin tribes have long complained
of neglect by central government. They say they have seen no
benefits from the expanding Sinai tourist resorts.
Mubarak's military-backed government worked closely with
Israel to keep the region under control. Diplomats say security
contacts continued after Mubarak's fall. But Egyptian security
sources said Israel should not expect day-to-day reports.