Egypt stock index soars 8.3 pct after currency floated

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
DUBAI Nov 3 Egypt's blue-chip stock index soared in the opening minutes on Thursday after the central bank said it was floating the Egyptian pound, in an effort to end a hard-currency shortage that has plagued the economy for several years.
The index jumped 8.3 percent with many stocks rising their 10 percent daily limits. The broader EGX 100 index gained only 3.6 percent, however.
The central bank said it had floated the pound and raised interest rates by 300 basis points to rebalance currency markets. (Reporting by Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry King)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.