版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 4日 星期四 16:52 BJT

Egypt bourse suspends trade after index leaps 6.4 pct

CAIRO, July 4 The Egyptian bourse suspended trade minutes after the opening on Thursday after the main index leapt 6.4 percent, buoyed by hopes for economic and political stability after Wednesday's takeover of the country by the army.

A jump in share prices by more than 5 percent triggers a half-hour suspension.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐