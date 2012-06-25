版本:
Egypt equity trading suspended after index surges

CAIRO, June 25 The Egyptian Exchange suspended trading for half an hour on Monday after share prices soared following the country's presidential election result.

The benchmark index was up 6.7 percent when trading was paused automatically, in line with stock market rules.

Among the most heavily traded stocks were Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, up 5.2 percent, and Orascom Construction, which gained 7.9 percent.

