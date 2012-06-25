Egypt equity trading suspended after index surges

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
CAIRO, June 25 The Egyptian Exchange suspended trading for half an hour on Monday after share prices soared following the country's presidential election result.
The benchmark index was up 6.7 percent when trading was paused automatically, in line with stock market rules.
Among the most heavily traded stocks were Orascom Telecom Media and Technology, up 5.2 percent, and Orascom Construction, which gained 7.9 percent.
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.