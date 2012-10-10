Egypt's Suez Canal revenue $435.3 mln in Sept

CAIRO Oct 10 Revenue from Egypt's Suez Canal fell 2.5 percent to $435.3 million in September compared to the previous month, a state information portal showed on Wednesday. Revenue in August was $446.6 million. In September 2011 it was $438.3 million. The waterway is a vital source of foreign currency in Egypt, along with tourism, oil and gas exports and remittances from Egyptians living abroad.