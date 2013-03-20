Egypt unrest raises re-routing risk after Suez toll rise

* Egyptian economy in crisis due to growing unrest
* Suez canal major source of revenue for Cairo
* Canal tolls to rise 2-5 pct on May 1
* Other alternatives may not look that far off -ship owner
By Jonathan Saul and Asma Alsharif
LONDON/CAIRO, March 20 When it raises tolls in
May, Egypt's Suez Canal Authority will know that fuel costs rule
out alternative routes, but some in the shipping industry say
the calculation could reach a tipping point if the risk of
delays from unrest increases.
Egypt's economy has been in crisis since the 2011 overthrow
of Hosni Mubarak, with Islamist President Mohamed Mursi's
cash-strapped government grappling with sliding currency
reserves, falling tourism, a soaring budget deficit and a wave
of often violent street protests.
Tolls paid by ships using the canal bring in around $5
billion a year, but a slowdown in trade on the major Asia to
Europe route due to global economic turmoil has hit transits,
while pirate activity in the region has also had an impact.
To boost revenues, SCA is raising tolls by 2 to 5 percent
from May 1, having also raised them 3 percent in March 2012.
"The price hike is not that big to the point that would make
people leave the Suez canal," said SCA spokesman Tarek
Hassanein.
Sources in the ship industry, which is struggling with a
five-year downturn in trade, agree that higher bunker fuel costs
had deterred ship owners from re-routing.
Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst with association BIMCO,
said bunker fuel prices would need to be below $390 a tonne to
make re-routing around the Cape of Good Hope viable for a
standard container ship. Bunker fuel prices are currently around
$650 a tonne.
"The massively high fuel price plays the full advantage into
the hands of the Suez canal," Sand said.
The 192-kilometre (120-mile) canal is the quickest sea route
between Asia and Europe, saving an estimated 15 days of journey
time on average. A standard container ship bringing consumer
goods on that route pays around $1 million in tolls for a return
trip through the canal, representing around a quarter of costs
for such a voyage. A rise in such costs can't be recouped when
freight contract terms are set sometimes years in advance.
"The effect of these increases will be to give a spur to
those owners who may already be considering the Cape route as a
serious alternative," said Peter Hinchliffe, secretary general
of the International Chamber of Shipping, an association that
represents over 80 percent of the world's merchant fleet.
RE-ROUTING UNDER CONSIDERATION
Several shipowners contacted by Reuters said routing around
the Cape was a consideration, given the possible cost of any
delays caused by protests within Egypt.
These add to security costs for ships heading to or from the
canal, which also have to pass through areas plagued by Somali
pirates in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.
"Everything is going up, even in this downturn, and we also
now have to hire armed private security guards. So it all adds
up," one European ship owner said. "Other alternatives may not
look that far off, and it will be a problem for Egypt."
Unrest has been rife in cities along the canal, particularly
at its northern entrance in Port Said, though traffic through
the waterway has so far not been affected.
Port Said residents have long accused the Cairo government
of neglecting their city, but violence erupted in January when
21 local soccer fans were sentenced to death over a stadium riot
last year when more than 70 people died.
Protest leaders say international traffic on the canal,
which employs many local people and is one of Egypt's biggest
foreign currency earners, is off limits.
"There is an agreement between the political forces calling
for civil disobedience that the Suez Canal is a red line, and no
one will come near it in order to protect the country's revenues
from the canal," Khaled Kamel, a protest leader, told Reuters in
Ismailia, a city at the halfway point of the canal and home to
the SCA's headquarters.
FRAUGHT FREIGHT
But earlier this month protesters blockaded local ferries
crossing the canal and some youths untied local supply boats,
apparently hoping they would drift into the shipping lanes.
Military police, who tightly guard the canal, quickly
brought the drifting boats back to shore, but the incident has
raised concerns about security on the waterway.
"The overall situation in Egypt remains relatively fluid due
to the increasingly fraught political situation in the country.
Tensions are heightened, and the situation brewing in the Suez
canal is only likely to exacerbate the situation further," said
Andrew van den Born at risk advisor and broker Willis Ltd.
Vice Admiral Muhab Mamesh, head of SCA and former commander
of the Navy, said there was full cooperation between the
authority and armed forces in the area "to secure and protect
the Suez canal 24 hours a day".
Danish oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
said it was concerned by the growing unrest, which
is affecting wider trade with Egypt.
"Our operations in the container terminal in Port Said have
suffered numerous delays because of the local situation, and
this is increasing the costs of doing business," a Maersk
spokesman said, adding the group had no current plans to change
its arrangements.
Canal revenues fell to $405.1 million in January, down 4
percent on the previous month and almost 10 percent lower than a
year earlier, official data shows.
"The threat of Somali piracy has had to have had a
depressing effect on Suez canal transits. The uncertainty and
insecurity of transiting the Gulf of Aden is piled onto by
similar concerns in Suez," said Michael Frodl, head of U.S.
consultancy C-Level Maritime Risks.
"There has been a sure but steady decline in the transits and
revenues for the past couple of years for Suez. We see the
decline continuing, steadily and surely - and if the fees rise
and the unrest continues, it will speed things up."