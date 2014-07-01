Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends -statement

CAIRO, July 1 Egypt passed a law on Tuesday
imposing a new 10 percent tax on capital gains and stock
dividends, said a presidential statement, as the country looks
to rebalance public finances and restore an economy battered by
three years of political turmoil.
New President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed the law after
passing a budget this week for the 2014/15 fiscal year that
seeks to reduce the deficit to 10 percent of gross domestic
product.
