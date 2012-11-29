Egypt T-bill yields leap on crisis, fears of violence

| CAIRO
CAIRO Nov 25 Egyptian treasury bill yields
surged at an auction on Thursday as investors fretted that the
country's political crisis might turn violent and push chances
for an economic recovery far into the future.
Yields had been falling steadily since August, when the new
government of Prime Minister Hisham Kandil formally asked the
International Monetary Fund for a $4.8 billion loan to help it
shore up government finances.
An IMF technical team agreed in principle to the loan last
week, but a decree two days later by President Mohamed Mursi
expanding his powers provoked protests and violence across the
country. Two people have died in the protests and more than 500
have been injured.
T-bill yields leapt by more than a full percentage point at
Thursday's auction to their highest in more than two months.
The average yield on 2 billion Egyptian pounds ($327
million) of 182-day T-bills surged to 13.923 percent, its
highest since Sept. 13, from 12.729 percent at an auction last
week.
The yield on 3.5 billion pounds of 364-day bills rose to
14.154 percent from 12.985 percent at an auction two weeks ago.
Youssef Kamel, a fixed-income analyst at Rasmala, said the
political risk premium had increased as opposition groups
squared off against the country's Islamist president.
"The market is worried about the potential for clashes this
weekend between protesters going to Tahrir on Friday and the
Muslim Brotherhood and Salafis, who have decided to support the
president through a million man march to Tahrir on Saturday,"
said Kamel.
The Brotherhood and its Islamist allies said after T-bills
bids were submitted on Thursday they were switching their venue
away from Tahrir, where tens of thousands of their political
foes have been protesting against Mursi, to avoid possible
violence.
The conservative Salafis take a harder line on Islamic
principles than do the Brotherhood.
The political crisis pushed Egypt's benchmark stock index
on Thursday to a 20-week-month low.
Most of the trade in both stocks and T-bills has been driven
by local investors.