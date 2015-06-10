African nations sign agreement to unify main trade blocs

CAIRO, June 10 Representatives from 25 African
nations signed an initial agreement on Wednesday to create a
free-trade zone linking three economic blocs that would unite 57
percent of the continent's population.
The deal would combine the Common Market for Eastern and
Southern Africa (COMESA), the South African Development
Community (SADC), and the East African Community (EAC).
It requires negotiations and ratification by national
parliaments, Egyptian Industry and Trade Minister Mounir Fakhry
Abdel Nour said in comments to state news agency MENA.
The alliance would bring together more than 60 percent of
the continent's gross domestic product, valued at $1.2 trillion,
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on the last day of
a week-long conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
"What we are doing today represents an important and
decisive point in the history of African economic integration,"
he said in a televised address before the signing ceremony.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim told the conference
that the agreement "could be an important milestone for the
economic future for the continent", according to a prepared
speech on the World Bank's website.
