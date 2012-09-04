U.S. nears deal for $1 billion in Egypt debt relief -source

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The Obama administration is close to a deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in debt relief, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, as Washington seeks to help Cairo shore up its ailing economy in the aftermath of its pro-democracy uprising.

U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist president Mohamed Mursi are working to finalize an agreement but the deal is not yet done, the official said.