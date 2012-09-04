U.S. nears deal for $1 billion in Egypt debt relief -source

BRIEF-Memex Inc reports Q1 loss per share C$0.007
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Sept 3 The Obama administration is close to a deal with Egypt's new government for $1 billion in debt relief, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, as Washington seeks to help Cairo shore up its ailing economy in the aftermath of its pro-democracy uprising.
U.S. diplomats and negotiators for Egypt's new Islamist president Mohamed Mursi are working to finalize an agreement but the deal is not yet done, the official said.
* Q1 revenue fell 18 percent to C$505,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
NEW YORK, Feb 17 Bank of America Corp's board awarded Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan $20 million for his work last year, the largest pay package he has received since taking the helm of the bank in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.