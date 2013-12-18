U.S. Senate panel passes measure to ease aid to Egypt

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The U.S. Senate Foreign
Relations Committee overwhelmingly passed legislation on
Wednesday to ease tight U.S. controls on aid to Egypt, which was
largely cut off after Egypt's military ousted President Mohamed
Mursi last summer.
The panel passed the measure by a 16-1 vote hours after
Egypt's public prosecutor escalated a crackdown on the movement
that brought Mursi to power by charging the ousted president and
35 other leading Islamists with international conspiracy.
Backers of the legislation - which could set a precedent for
U.S. aid to any country after a coup - said it struck an
appropriate balance between pushing Cairo to embrace democratic
reforms and continuing the U.S. commitment to Egypt.
The "Egypt Assistance Reform Act of 2013" allows aid, but
makes it subject to conditions such as adhering to the
Israel-Egypt peace treaty, cooperating on counter-terrorism and
taking steps to restore democracy.
The measure also revises the U.S. "coup law," which bars aid
to countries whose democratically-elected head of state has been
removed in a coup d'etat or by military decree.
President Barack Obama's administration announced on Oct. 9
- after authorities in Cairo used violence to put down protests
- that it would withhold deliveries of tanks, fighter aircraft
and other military equipment, as well as $250 million in cash
aid, from Egypt's military-backed government until it made
progress on democracy and human rights. The administration held
off, however, from officially declaring events in Egypt a coup.
The actions prompted many lawmakers to call for a change in
U.S. policy, worried that Washington was threatening its close
relationship with a country that has been an important ally in
an unstable region.
Wednesday's committee vote cleared the legislation for
consideration by the full Senate, but it was not certain when it
might get to the floor, or whether it would be considered as a
standalone bill or as part of a larger appropriations bill.
'MONEY FOR TEAR GAS'
"Given the scale of U.S. aid and the ongoing strategic
significance of a stable, prosperous Egypt, this total shutdown
(of aid) does not serve, in my view, U.S. or Egypt's interests,"
said Senator Robert Menendez, the committee's Democratic
chairman.
He also said terms of defense equipment contracts meant the
aid cutoff could cost U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars in
default payments. The Pentagon has for decades had a close
relationship with Egypt's military, which also has been an
important customer to U.S. defense contractors.
The new measure requires the U.S. Secretary of State to
determine whether a coup took place and advise congress of that
decision.
It also allows the president to waive the coup law
restrictions for 180 days if doing so is deemed to be in the
vital U.S. national security interest and a government is
committed to restoring democracy and the rule of law.
Kentucky Republican Rand Paul, the only member of the
committee to vote against the measure, questioned whether it was
a bow to defense contractors' desire to sell military equipment
to Egypt.
"I think it's a mistake to have less restriction on foreign
aid. I think we should have more restriction on foreign aid,"
Paul said, adding that U.S. military aid could be used against
protesters.
"We're going to give more money for tear gas," he said.
Backers of the measure said their support had nothing to do
with defense spending, insisting the measure is intended to
clarify U.S. policy and support democracy in Egypt.