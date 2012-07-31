Panetta praises Egypt leader for democracy resolve

* Panetta in Egypt for first time since Mursi's election
* U.S. was close ally of ousted Mubarak
* Panetta makes clear U.S. military aid will continue
By Phil Stewart and Tamim Elyan
CAIRO, July 31 U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Tuesday he was convinced Egypt's new Islamist
president was committed to democratic reform, promising that
Washington would continue to provide the country's army with
significant financial aid.
Speaking after meeting Mohamed Mursi, the president, in
Cairo for the first time as well as Field Marshal Hussein
Tantawi, Egypt's top general, Panetta said he had used his
meeting with Mursi to discuss issues such as border security and
the threat from violent extremism.
"I was convinced that President Mursi is his own man and ...
that he is truly committed to implementing democratic reforms
here in Egypt," said Panetta.
He said he believed "that President Mursi and Field Marshal
Tantawi have a very good relationship and are working together
towards the same ends."
Panetta's visit comes amid political uncertainty and a power
struggle between the military and the Muslim Brotherhood that is
casting a shadow over the future of a country that remains
without a permanent constitution, parliament or government.
Panetta said Washington was keen to support Egypt's
transition to democracy and made it clear that U.S. military aid
to Egypt - worth $1.3bn a year - would continue to flow.
"It was clear to me both from Field Marshal Tantawi and
President Mursi that they too are committed in continuing in
that relationship and our goal frankly is an Egypt that can
secure itself in the region so it can be a strong democracy in
the future," Panetta told reporters.
The military took power last year after the fall of staunch
U.S. ally Hosni Mubarak and handed Mursi the leadership in June
after he won what was regarded as the country's first democratic
election.
DELICATE REBALANCING
Panetta's brief visit to Cairo, part of a week-long trip to
North Africa and the Middle East including Israel, underscored
the challenge Washington faces in recalibrating its policy
towards Egypt.
For three decades, it strongly supported Mubarak, who
repressed and marginalised Mursi's allies in the Muslim
Brotherhood.
But Mubarak's overthrow last year in a popular uprising
opened the door to elections that were swept by Islamists,
unnerving Egypt's neighbour Israel, Washington's top ally in the
region.
The main beneficiary was Mursi's Brotherhood, which has a
history of hostile rhetoric towards Israel and a conservative
social agenda that sits uneasily with U.S. attempts to promote
personal freedoms including the rights of women and religious
minorities in the Middle East.
During a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to
Egypt in mid-July, Mursi pledged to abide by Egypt's
international obligations, which include its 1979 peace treaty
with Israel.
Egypt is also of strategic importance to the United States
because of the Suez Canal, a vital conduit for trade and for
U.S. military vessels.
Washington released its annual military aid for Egypt in
March despite misgivings over its progress towards democracy,
saying U.S. national security required continued military
assistance.
The move followed the worst diplomatic spat between the two
countries in years, which began at the start of the year when
Egyptian authorities launched a crackdown on U.S.-funded
pro-democracy groups.
Ties reached a low-point when several Americans were put on
trial on charges of illegally funding local non-governmental
organisations, but rebounded when the NGO workers were allowed
to leave the country after a judge lifted a travel ban.
The visits by Clinton and now Panetta following Mursi's
election victory appear to signal a new start.