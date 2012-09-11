版本:
Egyptians angry at film scale U.S. embassy walls

CAIRO, Sept 11 Egyptian protesters scaled the walls of the U.S. embassy in Cairo on Tuesday and some pulled down the American flag during a protest over what they said was a film being produced in the United States that was insulting to the Prophet Mohammad, witnesses said.

In place of the U.S. flag, the protesters tried to raise a black flag with the words "There is no god but Allah and Mohammad is his messenger", a Reuters reporter said.

About 20 people stood on top of the outer wall of the embassy in central Cairo, where about 2,000 protesters had gathered.

