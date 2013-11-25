U.S. military delivers first fast patrol boat to Egypt

| DUBAI
DUBAI Nov 25 The U.S. military has transferred
the first of four U.S.-built fast patrol boats to Egypt, but
said the move did not signal a change in Washington's decision
to withhold most military aid due to concerns about democracy
and human rights.
"This is not a shift in our posture with regard to foreign
military assistance," said Pentagon spokesman Navy Commander
Bill Speaks, adding that Washington continued to review the
overall level of aid to Egypt.
"The big picture on foreign military assistance to Egypt is
something that we're constantly reviewing in terms of their
progress toward getting back on the path to democratic
governance,"
He said the Obama administration had made clear when it
announced plans last month to withhold $260 million in cash and
various military equipment sales from Egypt that it would
continue to support military support for counterterrorism,
counter-proliferation and security in Sinai Peninsula, which
borders U.S. ally Israel.
"We have continued military assistance in areas in which we
share vital national security interests," Speaks told Reuters.
He declined to say how Egypt would use the new warships.
Speaks said the second of the four fast patrol boats would
be transferred to Egypt before the end of the year, with the
remaining two ships to follow early next year.
Washington last month suspended some military shipments to
Egypt, but U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and other U.S.
officials have made some positive statements in recent weeks
about Egypt's efforts to restore democracy.
Last week, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel spoke with Egyptian
army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and welcomed the end of
emergency law and curfew in Egypt, according to a readout of
their phone call by a Pentagon spokesman.
Sisi led the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi,
the leader of the country's Muslim Brotherhood, in July
following mass protests against Sisi's rule.
Speaks said the U.S. government was paying U.S. weapons
makers some storage fees for equipment built for but not yet
shipped to Egypt. He declined to give any details on the fees.
Among items being withheld from shipment to Egypt are F-16
fighter jets by Lockheed Martin Corp, Apache helicopters
built by Boeing Co and tank upgrade kits built by General
Dynamics Corp.
The fast missile craft for Egypt are being built by VT
Halter Marine, a unit of ST Engineering, with help from
Lockheed.