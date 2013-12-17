Egypt's Meditrade buys 25,000 tonnes soybean oil in tender -trader

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
CAIRO Dec 17 Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade bought on Wednesday 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in a tender, a Cairo-based trader said on Tuesday.
Twenty thousand tonnes were bought from Cargill at a price of $955 a tonne for arrival between Jan. 22 to Feb. 15, the trader said. The remaining 5,000 tonnes are from Alex Seeds for arrival in February 2013 and are at 6696 Egyptian pounds ($1,000) per tonne.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.