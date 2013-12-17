Egypt's Meditrade buys 25,000 tonnes soybean oil in tender -trader

CAIRO Dec 17 Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade bought on Wednesday 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in a tender, a Cairo-based trader said on Tuesday.

Twenty thousand tonnes were bought from Cargill at a price of $955 a tonne for arrival between Jan. 22 to Feb. 15, the trader said. The remaining 5,000 tonnes are from Alex Seeds for arrival in February 2013 and are at 6696 Egyptian pounds ($1,000) per tonne.