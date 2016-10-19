SGS says not had talks with Egypt over wheat inspections

PARIS Oct 19 Swiss-based inspection firm SGS
has not had discussions with Egypt about checking wheat
import cargoes, contrary to what was announced last month by the
Egyptian authorities, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Egypt's agriculture ministry had said in late September that
Egypt had hired SGS to inspect wheat cargoes, replacing
government experts as part of an overhaul of import terms in the
world's biggest wheat buyer.
"The news in September was a surprise for us given that we
had neither discussed nor agreed anything with the Egyptian
authorities," the spokesman said in an emailed response to
Reuters.
"I think it is a case of miscommunication."
(Reporting by Valerie Parent, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing
by Bate Felix)