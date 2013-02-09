UPDATE 1-Egypt court suspends YouTube over anti-Islam film

CAIRO Feb 9 An Egyptian court ordered the
suspension of online video service YouTube for a month on
Saturday for broadcasting a film insulting the Prophet Mohammad,
state media reported.
The country's administrative court ordered the ministries of
communication and investment to block YouTube, owned by Google
, inside Egypt because it had carried the film
"Innocence of Muslims," said state news agency MENA.
The 13-minute video, billed as a film trailer and made in
the United States, provoked a torrent of anti-American unrest in
Egypt, Libya and dozens of other Muslim countries in September.
The video depicts the Prophet as a fool and a sexual
deviant. For most Muslims, any portrayal of the Prophet is
considered blasphemous.
The court said it was ruling on a case brought about the
film several months ago, without going into further detail.
YouTube had "insisted on broadcasting the film insulting
Islam and the Prophet, disrespecting the beliefs of millions of
Egyptians and disregarding the anger of all Muslims" the court
said, according to MENA.
Egypt's National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority said
it would abide by the ruling as soon as it received a copy of
the verdict.
Maha Abouelenein, a Google spokeswoman in Cairo, said the
company had yet to receive any formal notification of the
ruling.