French vessel detects signals likely from EgyptAir jet black box

CAIRO, June 1 A French naval search vessel has picked up signals believed to originate from one of the black boxes of EgyptAir flight MS804 which crashed into the Mediterranean last month, the Egyptian investigation committee said on Wednesday.

It said in a statement the search for the black boxes was intensifying ahead of the expected arrival within a week of another vessel from Mauritius-based Deep Ocean Search to help retrieve the devices. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)