版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 2日 星期四 16:16 BJT

EgyptAir black box search zone narrowed to 2km from 5km after signal detected -investigation source

CAIRO, June 2 The search zone for the crashed EgyptAir flight recorders has been narrowed to 2 kilometres from 5 kilometres after a vessel picked up a signal from one of the black boxes, a source on the investigation committee said on Thursday.

The source denied French media reports claiming the EgyptAir plane had emitted a series of warnings during flights that took off in the 24 hours preceding the crash. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐