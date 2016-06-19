Egyptian investigators analysing EgyptAir flight recorders - statement

CAIRO, June 19 Egypt's Aircraft Accident
Investigation Committee started analysing the parts of the black
box flight recorders from the crashed EgyptAir plane on Saturday
with representatives from France and the United States in
attendance, it said on Sunday.
The memory units from both the Cockpit Voice Recorder and
the Flight Data Recorder were extracted from the devices and
were dried in a military facility for eight hours, the committee
said in a statement.
The committee is now conducting electrical tests on both
memory units which is the step before the start of data
extraction, it said.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jon Boyle)