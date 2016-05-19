Attack more likely behind Egypt plane crisis than technical fault -Egypt minister

CAIRO May 19 Egypt's aviation minister said that a terrorist attack was more likely to have taken down the missing EgyptAir aircraft early Thursday morning than a technical failure.

There were no known security concerns about passengers aboard the missing plane but further checks are underway, he told a news conference.

The minister said however that it was still too early to draw any conclusions as to the cause of the plane's disappearance.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)