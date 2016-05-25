EgyptAir to contract French, Italian companies for black boxes search -Egypt TV

BRIEF-Partner Communications Company reports qtrly EPS of NIS 0.33
* During Q1 of 2017, cellular subscriber base declined by approximately 28 thousand subscribers
CAIRO May 25 EgyptAir will contract two foreign companies, one French and one Italian, to help search for the black boxes of its plane that crashed in the Mediterranean, Egyptian state television said on Wednesday.
EgyptAir flight 804 crashed on Thursday with 66 people on board including 30 Egyptians and 15 from France. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
May 22 Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Mark Fields will leave the carmaker as part of a shake-up that includes other top executive changes, Forbes reported late on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the situation.
JERUSALEM, May 22 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, reported a steeper than expected rise in quarterly profit that was boosted by lower operating expenses.