版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 25日 星期三 18:58 BJT

EgyptAir to contract French, Italian companies for black boxes search -Egypt TV

CAIRO May 25 EgyptAir will contract two foreign companies, one French and one Italian, to help search for the black boxes of its plane that crashed in the Mediterranean, Egyptian state television said on Wednesday.

EgyptAir flight 804 crashed on Thursday with 66 people on board including 30 Egyptians and 15 from France. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐