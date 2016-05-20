Egypt military says finds EgyptAir plane debris 290 km from Alexandria

CAIRO May 20 The Egyptian military said on Friday it had found parts of debris from the missing EgyptAir plane 290 kilometers north of the Mediterranean coastal city of Alexandria.

The navy has also found some of the passengers' belongings and is sweeping the area looking for the plane's black box, the military said in a statement. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)