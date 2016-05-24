Remains retrieved from EgyptAir wreckage suggest blast on board -Egypt forensics official

CAIRO May 24 The human remains so far retrieved
from the wreckage of the crashed EgyptAir plane suggest that
there was an explosion aboard, an Egyptian forensics official
and investigation sources said on Tuesday.
The official based his assessment on the small size of body
parts so far recovered from the site in the Mediterranean sea.
Investigators had not so far found any traces of explosives that
would suggest it was caused by a bomb, the sources said.
"The size of the remains points towards an explosion, the
biggest part was the size of a palm. Some of the remains started
arriving on Sunday in about 23 bags," the forensics official
said.
However, another forensics official said only a tiny number
of remains had arrived so far and it was too early to specify
whether there had been an explosion aboard.
(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed and Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing
Lin Noueihed,; Editing by Dominic Evans)