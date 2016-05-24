Investigators play down explosion theory in EgyptAir crash

* Forensics head denies reports that explosion suspected
* Officials say still too soon to say what brought plane
down
* Families give DNA samples to help identify remains
By Amina Ismail and Lin Noueihed
CAIRO, May 24 The head of Egypt's forensics
authority dismissed a suggestion on Tuesday that the small size
of the body parts retrieved since an EgyptAir plane crashed last
week indicated there was an explosion on board.
Investigators struggling to work out why the Airbus 320
jet vanished from radar screens last Thursday, with 66
passengers and crew on board, are looking for clues in the human
remains and debris recovered from the Mediterranean Sea so far.
The plane and its black box recorders, which could explain
what brought down the Paris-Cairo flight as it entered Egyptian
air space, have not been located.
An Egyptian forensic official said 23 bags of body parts
have been collected since Sunday, the largest of them no bigger
than the palm of a hand. The official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said their size suggested there had been an explosion
although no trace of explosives had been detected.
But Hisham Abdelhamid, head of Egypt's forensics authority,
said that assessment was "mere assumptions" and that it was too
early to draw conclusions.
At least two other sources with direct knowledge of the
investigation also said it would be premature to say what caused
EgyptAir flight 804 to plunge into the sea.
French investigators say the plane sent a series of warnings
indicating that smoke had been detected on board as well as
other possible computer faults shortly before it disappeared.
The signals did not indicate what may have caused the smoke,
and aviation experts have said that neither deliberate sabotage
nor a technical fault could be ruled out.
Investigators rely on debris, bags and clothes as well as
chemical analysis to detect the imprints of an explosion,
according to people involved in two previous probes where
deliberate blasts were involved.
An Egyptian team formed by the Civil Aviation Ministry is
conducting the technical investigation and three officials from
France's BEA air accident investigation agency have also been in
Cairo since Friday, with an expert from Airbus, to assist.
Egypt has deployed a robot submarine and France has sent a
search ship to help hunt for the black boxes, but it is not
clear whether either of them could detect signals emitted by the
flight recorders, lying in waters possibly 3,000 metres deep.
The signal emitters have a battery life of just 30 days.
LAST MOMENTS
Five days after the plane vanished off radar screens,
Egyptian and Greek officials -- who monitored the flight before
it crossed into Egypt's air space -- have given differing
accounts of its last moments.
Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos said on Thursday that
Greek radar had picked up sharp swings in the jet's trajectory,
90 degrees left, then 360 degrees right as it plunged from a
cruising altitude to 15,000 feet before vanishing from radar.
But Ehab Mohieldin Azmi, head of Egypt's air navigation
services, said Egyptian officials saw no sign of the plane
swerving, and it had been visible at 37,000 feet until it
disappeared.
"Of course, we tried to call it more than once and it did
not respond," he told Reuters. "We asked the planes that were
nearby to give it a relay and we could not reach it. That's it."
Egypt's public prosecutor has asked Greece to hand over
transcripts of calls between the pilot and Greek air traffic
control, and for the officials to be questioned over whether the
pilot sent a distress signal
He also asked France for documents, audio and visual records
on the plan during its stopover at Charles de Gaulle airport and
until it left French airspace.
At a hotel near Cairo airport where relatives of the victims
were giving DNA samples to help identify the body parts
recovered so far, grief mixed with frustration.
Amjad Haqi, an Iraqi man whose mother Najla was flying back
from medical treatment in France, said the families were being
kept in the dark and had not even been formally told that any
body parts had been recovered.
"All they are concerned about is to find the black box and
the debris of the plane. That's their problem, not mine," he
said. "And then they come and talk to us about insurance and
compensation. I don't care about compensation, all I care about
is to find my mother and bury her."
