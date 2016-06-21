UPDATE 1-Egypt will decide on Tuesday if EgyptAir black boxes should be sent abroad for repairs

(Adds quotes, details, background)
CAIRO, June 21 Egyptian investigators will
decide later on Tuesday whether the memory units of crashed
EgyptAir flight MS804's black box recorders will need to be sent
abroad or could be repaired locally, Civil Aviation Minister
Sherif Fathy said.
If the memory units are sent abroad, it will be for a
24-hour period and under Egyptian supervision, Fathy told
reporters at a contract signing with an airport security
company.
"The experts on the Egyptian Aircraft Accident Investigation
Committee will determine today if the black box memory units
need to be sent abroad, in which case it will be for 24 hours
under Egyptian supervision," the minister said.
Egypt would decide which country to send the memory units
to, he added. Egyptian investigators are being assisted by
counterparts from France's BEA air accident agency and the
United State's National Transportation Safety Board.
The Airbus A320 crashed on May 19 on its way to Cairo from
Paris, killing all 66 people abroad. France is taking part in
the investigation as the plane's point of origin and as the
country of manufacture. The plane's engine was U.S.-made.
"We will not treat the plane's case in a political manner
and the results of the investigation will be announced with the
utmost transparency," Fathy said.
The crash was the third blow since October to Egypt's travel
industry, which is still suffering from the 2011 uprising that
ended Hosni Mubarak's 30-year rule.
A Russian plane went down in the Sinai Peninsula in October,
killing all 224 people on board in an attack claimed by Islamic
State. In March, an EgyptAir plane was hijacked by a man wearing
a fake suicide belt. No one was hurt.
