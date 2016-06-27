Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired -investigation committee

Noble Energy to buy Clayton Williams Energy for $2.7 bln
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.
CAIRO, June 27 Egypt investigators said on Monday that the flight data recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 had been successfully repaired, paving the way for investigators to analyse data that may explain why the jet plunged into the Mediterranean last month.
The investigators added in a statement that the doomed plane's cockpit voice recorder would begin to be worked on "within hours" also.
The recorders arrived in Paris from Cairo on Monday to remove salt deposits. They will be sent back to a laboratory in Cairo to analyse the data once the repairs are completed, the statement added. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)
BERLIN/MUNICH, Jan 16 Facebook is stepping up efforts to head off tougher regulation by Germany, a fierce critic of the social media network operator, saying on Monday it would do more to combat fake news as its chief operating officer met with officials in Berlin.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC started to lay off staff on Monday after Canada's Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to buy some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations, company employees said.