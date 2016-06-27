Crashed EgyptAir flight data recorder successfully repaired -investigation committee

CAIRO, June 27 Egypt investigators said on Monday that the flight data recorder of crashed EgyptAir flight MS804 had been successfully repaired, paving the way for investigators to analyse data that may explain why the jet plunged into the Mediterranean last month.

The investigators added in a statement that the doomed plane's cockpit voice recorder would begin to be worked on "within hours" also.

The recorders arrived in Paris from Cairo on Monday to remove salt deposits. They will be sent back to a laboratory in Cairo to analyse the data once the repairs are completed, the statement added. (Reporting by Eric Knecht)