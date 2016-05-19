Egyptian prosecutor general orders state security investigation into missing plane -judicial source

CAIRO May 19 Egypt's general prosecutor on Thursday ordered a state security investigation into the disappearance of the EgyptAir aircraft that vanished over Egyptian airspace en route to Cairo from Paris, judicial sources said.

Egypt's civil aviation minister told a news conference it was too early to rule out either terrorism or a technical failure as the reason behind the plane's disappearance.

(Reporting by Haitham Ahmed; Writing by Eric Knecht; editing by John Stonestreet)