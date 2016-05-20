Three French investigators arrive in Cairo -airport sources

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
CAIRO May 20 Three French investigators and a technical expert from Airbus arrived at Cairo International Airport early Friday morning to help investigate the fate of a missing EgyptAir plane that disappeared on Thursday, airport sources said.
The French investigators are part of the French civil aviation ministry's office of investigations and analysis, the sources said.
France is participating in an Egypt-led investigative committee as it is the country where the plane was manufactured and the one with the second-most number of passengers, 15, on board. A total of 66 people where on board, 30 of them Egyptian. (Reporting by Abdelnasser Aboelfadl; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.