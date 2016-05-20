Egypt civil aviation ministry confirms human remains found by military

CAIRO May 20 Egypt's civil aviation ministry confirmed on Friday that the Egyptian military had found human remains believed to belong to those on board an EgyptAir flight that crashed in the Mediterranean on its way from Paris.

"The Egyptian navy was able to retrieve more debris from the plane, some of the passengers' belongings, human remains, and plane seats. The search is ongoing," the ministry said in a statement.

The Greek defence minister said earlier on Friday that the Egyptian military had found body parts. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)