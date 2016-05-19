Debris of missing EgyptAir aircraft yet to be found -Egypt minister

CAIRO May 19 Search teams have yet to find debris from the EgyptAir aircraft that vanished over Egyptian airspace en route to Cairo from Paris early Thursday morning, Egypt's aviation minister told a news conference.

Search efforts were focused near the Greek island of Karpathos as well as the vicinity just south of it, but the search is "flexible," he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)