Debris of missing EgyptAir aircraft yet to be found -Egypt minister

BRIEF-U.S. Army enlists IBM for $62 million cloud deal
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
CAIRO May 19 Search teams have yet to find debris from the EgyptAir aircraft that vanished over Egyptian airspace en route to Cairo from Paris early Thursday morning, Egypt's aviation minister told a news conference.
Search efforts were focused near the Greek island of Karpathos as well as the vicinity just south of it, but the search is "flexible," he said. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Lin Noueihed)
* IBM says that U.S. Army has signed a five-year, multi-million dollar contract with IBM
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The United States on Wednesday sued JPMorgan Chase & Co, accusing the bank of discriminating against minority borrowers by charging them higher rates and fees on home mortgage loans between 2006 and at least 2009.
* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter